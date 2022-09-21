EvolveD Interior’s Bearsville Bungalow Transformation

Like all great designers, Mari Mulshenock can envision the potential in any space—and she has a plan for how to get there. With the renovation project on Rose Lane in Bearsville, Mulshenock, the owner and principal designer of Woodstock design firm EvolveD Interiors, reimagined a compact, one-story circa-1920 bungalow as an airy country home complete with space for all the amenities every homeowner dreams of.

It all started when she was brought on board to consult on design issues the owner had encountered with his kitchen renovation, which had just gotten underway. “The homeowner and I meshed instantly and were great collaborators,” she says. So she got to work, completely redesigning the kitchen. Naturally though, with over 30 years experience and hundreds of home and commercial renovations under her belt, including Glo Spa Woodstock, her expertise didn’t stop at the kitchen.

The owner told her that he had dreams for eventually renovating the entire house, so she drafted up a three-phase approach to the design and construction that would achieve their goal on a comfortable timeline and allow them to enjoy the fruits of each renovated space along the way.

During the first two phases of the project, Mulshenock redesigned the existing kitchen, den, and both bedrooms, vaulted the ceiling, and added two bathrooms and a laundry room. A sophisticated color scheme and rich, cozy finishes and textures define the space. The kitchen’s charcoal cabinetry and butcher block countertop on the island contrast glossy gray subway tiles and crisp white quartz countertops, while warm-hued wood beams accent the elevated roofline above. She also transformed the former entrance of the house into an expansive wall of windows nestled under a wide cedar soffit, bathing the space in natural light.