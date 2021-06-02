Barbara Carter, Century 21 Alliance Realty Group

Barbara Carter, Century 21 Alliance Realty GroupPresented by Staff | Summer 2021 | Hudson Valley Realtor Guide
Barbara Carter, Licensed Real Estate Associate Broker
Century 21 Alliance Realty Group
1136 Route 9, Wappingers Falls, NY
203 Main Street, New Paltz, NY
mobile: (845) 505-3160, office: (845) 297-4700
barbaracarter.realtor
Barbara Carter is an award winning real estate agent in the Mid-Hudson Valley. Barbara is a multi year winner of Hudson Valley Magazine and Forbes Magazine Five Star Professional Real Estate Agent, 2017 Realtor of the Year, and consistent recipient of the high level awards at Century 21 for Quality Service and Top Production. She is also consistently named a real estate top producer in Ulster County. Barbara is dedicated to the highest standards of professionalism.