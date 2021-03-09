Passive House Incentives in New York State By Staff | Spring 2021 | Passive House Guide

To assist homeowners and builders in their transitions to Certified Passive House buildings, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) offers a range of incentive-based programs.

In support of Governor Cuomo’s climate and clean energy goals, NYSERDA provides incentives for the construction of several levels of highly efficient and carbon-neutral buildings, including those which assist in the adoption of Passive House standards. For example, as part of NYSERDA’s Buildings of Excellence Design competition, which recognizes and awards the design, construction, and operation of very low-carbon and carbon-neutral multifamily buildings, 18 of the 28 projects awarded in Round 1 have committed to achieving passive house certification. (For a full list of the Buildings of Excellence Round 1 winners, including project renderings and technical details, visit Nyserda.ny.gov.)

NYSERDA’s ongoing related incentive programs include its Bulk Energy Storage Incentive Program, which provides financial support for new energy storage systems over five megawatts of power measured in alternating current that provide wholesale market energy, ancillary services, and/or capacity services. The Charge Ready NY program provides $4,000 per installed electric vehicle (EV) charging port to applicants who purchase and install qualified Level 2 EV charging equipment at New York State locations. The New Construction—Housing program aims to accelerate the design, development, and construction of reduced or zero-carbon-emitting buildings, reducing their energy consumption and per capita carbon emissions while increasing passive survivability and climate change resilience. It offers financial incentives and technical support for new construction or gut rehabilitation of residential and mixed-use buildings. For additional information on these and other newly added programs, visit Nyserda.ny.gov.

New York State’s Homes and Community Renewal wing also recognizes the value of Passive House levels of performance, and in certain circumstances awards additional consideration in some of their award solicitations..