Kitchen Organization Starts with Smart Design Space-Saving Tips for Your Next Kitchen Refresh By Williams Lumber & Home Centers | Photographs courtesy of Williams Lumber & Home Center | Spring 2020 Design

When it comes to kitchen organization, efficiency is key. Everything from cookware to utensils to pantry goods needs to be at your fingertips. If you find yourself constantly frustrated with your kitchen’s layout or a lack of counter or storage space, chances are you’re well past due for a refresh. Thoughtful design and inventive storage space can make a large impact on how you use your kitchen, especially if you don’t have a lot of space to start with.

Thankfully, there are a bevy of ways to increase your kitchen’s efficiency. To help you navigate your options, we turned to the pros at Williams Lumber and Home Centers, a go-to name for home improvement in the Hudson Valley. Williams has eight convenient locations, including their kitchen and bath showrooms in Pleasant Valley and Rhinebeck that feature over 20 design displays ranging from traditional to ultra-modern from quality manufacturers like Omega, Schrock, and Crystal.

Discover Your Kitchen’s Strengths and Weaknesses

Before you start any kitchen redesign project, Kim Williams, Williams’ VP of Retail Operations recommends you “Write down everything you love about your existing kitchen and everything you want to change. Think about your lifestyle and what you use your kitchen for, including your family size, how much you cook, and how often you entertain.” Identifying your exact needs will help you and your designer streamline your project goals, especially if you’re operating on a tight budget.

Cabinet interior solutions and a custom cabinet configuration from Omega.

Add an Island or Peninsula

Do you have a kitchen table languishing in a space where no more than a few people ever sit and never for very long? That space might be better used by a kitchen island or a peninsula.

Both options can add functional counter space while still allowing for gathering and seating in that area. A peninsula is simply an extension of your counter, so it’s great for smaller kitchens where there might not be enough room for a full island. A major bonus of a kitchen island is its capacity for extra storage. Working directly with a design expert at Williams, who uses computer software to help visualize your kitchen layout and final look, allows you to test ideas for a custom island that fits your exact needs—with any configuration of drawers and storage that you like.

Take Back Your Counter Space

When thinking about what space you’d like to make more functional, Williams recommends looking to the countertop itself. If your counter space is cluttered with bulky appliances like your microwave, now is the time to relocate them. Microwaves can be incorporated into the hood above your range, or neatly tucked away in a wall or base cabinet.

Make the Most of Your Cabinets

If you’re looking to redo your cabinets, incorporating pull-out storage solutions is a great way to increase accessibility. According to the experts at Williams, it’s important to make your cabinets as efficient as possible, especially if you don’t have a lot of space.

Pull-down pantry shelves, slide-out trash and recycling bins, and lazy susans or swing-out shelves in corner cabinets will help you spend less time peering into the back of your cabinets wondering what you stored there and more time using what’s inside.