Deborah Mills Thackrey’s Artful Textiles By Staff | Deborah DeGraffenreid | Winter 2019 Home Goods

Deborah Mills Thackrey’s former professional experiences prepped her well for her current calling as a creator of functional art. Previously a resident of California, Mills Thackrey is a former San Francisco gallery owner and a longtime photographer and freelance graphic designer whose past clients include Apple.

Since moving to Kingston in 2012, she’s been focusing mostly on her fine art photography (with seven solo shows, a museum fellowship, and 85 group shows on her resume). Having grown up “staring at patterns,” as the granddaughter of a Pennsylvania Dutch quiltmaker in the Texas Panhandle, near Route 66 and its vintage American signage, she feels that it’s no surprise that curation, graphic design, and imagery come naturally to her.

All of Mills Thackrey’s skills and interests came together when a collector asked to keep the print of one of her photos for a week “to see how it felt in her home,” she recalls. “She decided not to buy it because she said in order to hang it in her living room, she’d have to recover her couch.” It was an a-ha! moment: “People shop for art to fit their furniture,”she says. Her business, Art for Living, grew from there.

Mills Thackrey offers hand-sewn pillows, along with tote bags, reupholstered chairs, made with fabrics digitally imprinted with her original, abstract photos. The textural styles of the images on her pillows vary widely: natural (including stones and water), urban warm (graffiti, cracked concrete), artistic (fresh or peeling paint), urban nocturnal (lights, architecture), urban cool (metal and rust), reflections (water, glass), and bright accents (distressed walls, paint-dripped floors). Whether she’s at home or traveling, Mills Thackrey is always shooting. For the 2019 Kingston Design Showhouse, she created meditation cushions using images of soft watercolors.