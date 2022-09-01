Kingston Design Showhouse Returns October 7 By Marie Doyon | Fall 2022 | Back Porch

For everyone from industry professionals to new homeowners and amateur design enthusiasts, the Kingston Design Showhouse has become a much-anticipated annual event. Launched in 2018 by designer Maryline Damour of Damour Drake through her organization Kingston Design Connection (KDC), the showhouse’s objective is to increase the national profile of the Hudson Valley’s design scene and its talented designers, architects, builders, artists, and makers.

Last year, the showhouse combined efforts with the Kingston City Land Bank (KCLB), a nonprofit that works to restore vacant and distressed homes in the city and affordably return them to the community at affordable rates. After a full professional makeover—interior and exterior—the Kingston property was sold to local residents at below market value, in line with the KCLB’s mission, creating a rare crossover of high design and affordability.

But that wasn’t KDC’s first dip into local collaborations and contributions. Each year, KDC has partnered with and donated proceeds to area nonprofits, totaling $15,000 cash contributions in the past four years. (Separately from the showhouse, the organization is also currently working with another Kingston family pro bono to renovate their home.)

The fifth annual Kingston Design Showhouse takes place October 7–23. The house is on Maiden Lane in Uptown Kingston, a circa-1920s Victorian with 2,800 square feet of interior space replete with historic details from original woodworking and tiles to pocket doors and stained glass.

The four-bedroom property was used for years as a commercial space and was recently purchased by a first-time homeowner. “It’s an ongoing trend in the region that, as there’s a lack of housing stock, people are buying various commercial properties and turning them into family homes,” Damour says.

A total of 11 spaces in the house will be transformed by local creatives. On the first floor: the main hall, living room, dining room, and a brand-new kitchen. On the second floor: the upstairs hall, four bedrooms, and two bathrooms, including one that will be constructed from scratch.

Many of the designers involed with the project will be familiar to Upstate House readers, including Michael Gilbride, Simone Eisold, Hinterland, Hendley & Co., Quittner X Worth Preserving, Erica Gibson, Nicole Fisher, Creatures of Place, and Chris Bick and Buddy Valentine of Pioneer Agency with August Freeman of Unlimited Metalwork.

The 2022 Kingston Design Showhouse will be open to the public on weekends October 7–23.