Makers’ Marketplace | Winter 2020

Makers’ Marketplace | Winter 2020Presented by Multiple Sponsors | Winter 2020 | Makers
A selection of artisans and makers showcased in the Winter 2020 issue of Upstate House, ranging from woodworkers to ceramicists to a decorative painter.
ALEMAN / MOORE
2752 Atlantic Avenue, Hudson, NY 12534
(518) 828-8599
Aleman/Moore’s sewn straw carpets are fully functional and durable works of art, handcrafted in New York for over 25 years.
DBO Home
At DBO Home, a husband-and-wife team of designer/makers handcraft tableware, lighting, accessories, and custom furniture in their Connecticut studios, specializing in porcelain, wood, leather, and bronze.
J Bliss Studios
39a Tinker Street, Woodstock, NY 12498
(845) 514-9820
Handcrafted in Woodstock by artists Joanna and Jared Bliss, J Bliss Studios offers one of a kind jewelry, illustrations, greeting cards, and gifts.
Majestic Hudson Lifestyle
223 Katonah Avenue, Katonah, NY 10536
(845) 581-0955
A spiritual boutique, Majestic Hudson fosters connection, inspires creativity, and supports a compassionate lifestyle—one blissful experience at a time.
New York Heartwoods
New York Heartwoods specializes in impeccably crafted furniture, and custom commercial and residential interior surfaces using wood milled from Hudson Valley fallen and urban trees. Transform your own trees into finished pieces.
Rob Hare Maker of Things
Rob Hare specializes in bespoke, handmade furniture and accessories in wood, metal, and glass. By appointment.
Rowan Willigan
56 Fraleigh Street, Red Hook, NY 12571
(845) 750-2867
Rowan Willigan is an abstract artist, specializing in murals and large paintings. Rowan is also a photographer and does freelance graphic design work.
Rowan Woodwork
40 Clarendon Ave, Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 481-4067
Rowan Woodwork is a full service, design-and-build woodworking shop. We hand make everything from kitchen cabinets to furniture.
Turner & Turner Painting
85 Piermont Avenue, Piermont NY 10968
(917) 843-6108
Mark Turner studied fine art at the Slade School in London. He has been the sole proprietor of Turner & Turner, Inc. for 30 years and has completed countless fine projects in Manhattan, Connecticut, Upstate NY and the Hamptons. His expertise is in creative wall and floor finishes, glazing, murals, gilding and wallpapers.
