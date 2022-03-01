Central Hudson Incentivizes Clean Energy Options Save Money While You Protect the Environment Presented by Central Hudson | Spring 2022 | Passive House Guide

Preserving our natural resources through energy efficiency is a hot topic lately. And if you own a home, the link between conserving energy and saving money is impossible to ignore. In the Mid-Hudson Valley, turn to Central Hudson for tips and incentives for optimal savings and comfort.

“Central Hudson is proud to help our customers conserve natural resources and protect the environment through our full suite of energy-efficiency programs,” says Charles A. Freni, President and CEO of Central Hudson. “Thousands of customers have already seen how these programs can pay for themselves while helping New York State achieve its nation-leading clean energy goals.” From easy do-it-yourself options to larger projects, there are many ways to save money while making your house more comfortable and energy efficient.

Lighting

Lighting is one of the easiest places to start saving energy. According to Energy Star estimates, upgrading just six incandescent light bulbs to LEDs can save up to $90 annually—and LEDs last 15 times longer. To help make upgrading possible, Central Hudson offers reduced pricing at local retailers.

Water Conservation

Look for water fixtures with the WaterSense label, which are 20 percent more efficient and perform as well as or better than standard models. Switching just one older showerhead to an efficient model can help a family save up to 2,900 gallons of water annually. Central Hudson offers reduced pricing for name-brand water fixtures at select local retailers.

Solar Energy

If you’re looking for the benefits of solar without the installation costs, you can subscribe to a share of a local solar farm through Central Hudson’s Clean Energy Marketplace and save 5 to 10 percent on annual electricity costs. The marketplace helps customers navigate community solar options by location and compare savings.

Recycling

If it’s time to upgrade to a newer, more-efficient refrigerator or freezer, Central Hudson will pick up your old working unit for free, pay you $100, and properly recycle it. Central Hudson will also take unwanted air-conditioning units at the scheduled time of the refrigerator or freezer pick-up. Newer models can save up to $80 on annual operating costs.

Air Quality

Customers save instantly on select Energy Star certified air purifiers with reduced pricing at local retailers. Energy Star models are 25 percent more energy efficient than standard models, saving consumers about 120 kWh per year.

Home Sealing

Central Hudson’s partner, Sealed, offers professionally installed insulation, smart-home technology, and air-source heat pump upgrades that balance indoor temperatures all year. Money saved covers the cost of upgrades, so there is no need to pay upfront. See if your house qualifies.

Heating and Cooling

Smart thermostats save an average of $131- $145 per year in energy costs, according to Google Nest. Instant $50 rebates, courtesy of Central Hudson, are available at select local retailers. If your HVAC system is more than 15 years old, or if you’re looking for efficient options, consider:

Natural Gas

Converting from oil or propane to natural gas for heating can save money in the long-term, and according to the National Association of Home Builders, can increase your home’s resale value by about 4 percent. Fuel prices have increased this year; however, according to the Energy Information Administration, natural gas prices still favorably compare to oil and propane. Central Hudson offers rebates up to $1,800 on energy-efficient natural gas appliances and free conversion estimates. See if it’s available in your location.

Heat Pumps

Air- or ground-source heat pumps are cost-saving, energy-efficient alternatives to traditional furnaces and air conditioners. These two-in-one systems provide both heating and cooling for year-round comfort. Central Hudson helps customers cover the investment of installing a partial or whole-home heat pump system with rebates and incentives that can easily add up to thousands of dollars. In addition, customers can take advantage of a $1,000 instant rebate on heat pump water heaters. For additional savings, check for state and federal tax credits.

To learn more about Central Hudson’s energy-efficiency programs, rebates, special pricing, and tips on how to save energy, visit CentralHudson.com/incentives. Rebate amounts subject to change.