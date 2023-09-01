Three Ways to Improve Wellbeing at Home with Design

Wellness is no longer just the purview of exclusive spas and remote retreat centers. With more time spent at home in recent years, designers have been increasingly focused on creating residential spaces that encourage healthy habits and cultivate inner tranquility.

“Our homes are our refuge from the world. They should be the place where we can relax, reconnect with our families, and recharge,” says Kim Williams, Senior VP of family-owned Williams Lumber & Home Centers. With seven locations, including two design centers in Pleasant Valley and Rhinebeck, Williams has been a go-to for home improvement in the Hudson Valley since 1946.

“There are so many design choices available to homeowners today that promote wellness in the home,” Williams says. One leading company she recommends for wellness-centered design is family-owned window and door manufacturer Marvin. Over the last few years, Marvin has interviewed thousands of homeowners and industry professionals—from sleep scientists to hygge experts to astronauts—to create innovative products that support happier, healthier living at home.

Want to learn more about wellness-centered design? Here are three trending design concepts and the Marvin products Williams loves for transforming any room into a refuge.

Creating Calm Zones

In a busy world, it’s more important than ever to carve out spaces at home for hitting the reset button. Whether it’s a peaceful spot to take a break from the home office or a nook that feels like it’s worlds away from the kids’ clutter, there are plenty of opportunities to curate spaces that promote a sense of calm.

“Marvin’s award-winning SkycoveTM is a retreat all to itself,” Williams says. This new take on a bay window is an energy-efficient, self-supporting glass structure that projects into the open air. It provides up to 20 square feet of additional usable space and can stand up to harsh weather and the temperatures of any climate. SkycoveTM is designed to maximize natural light and provide a breathtaking panoramic view—and makes the perfect hideaway for enjoying a cup of coffee, escaping into a good book, or taking in the beauty of the changing seasons.

Using Technology Thoughtfully

When it comes to the design elements that shape how you feel in your home, the role that light plays is right up there at the top. Access to natural light has a positive effect on everything from mood to productivity to regulating sleep cycles.

“Skylights have always been a great option for adding more light into a space, but Marvin’s new Awaken skylight takes lighting technology to a whole new level,” Williams says. Awaken is the first skylight to offer built-in, tunable lighting that mimics the ideal color temperature of natural light—supporting circadian rhythms, easing transitions from day to night, and helping people feel better at home no matter where they live, what time of year it is, or which direction their house faces.

Awaken’s built-in, energy-efficient LED lighting can be adjusted via panel, app, or smart home system to the ideal color temperature of natural light. Its innovative, four-sided venting system, which only surrounds the perimeter of the unit instead of obscuring the glass, is also designed to quickly circulate fresh air into the home, and is equipped with smart sensors that detect rain and air-quality issues.

Connecting to Nature

Research has shown that spending time in nature can improve both mental and physical health, so it’s no wonder that designers have been working to blur the line between indoors and out.

With Nordic roots and a headquarters in northern Minnesota, Marvin has taken the Norwegian concept of friluftsliv—a commitment to celebrating time outdoors no matter the weather—to heart.

“Marvin’s Modern Multi-Slide Door allows for expansive views and a more impactful connection to the outside world,” says Williams. With over 30 configurations for easy operation, panels available in sizes up to six-feet-wide, and strong thermal efficiency in the most demanding climates, homeowners can easily achieve the ultimate indoor-outdoor experience that boosts wellbeing all year round.

As the Hudson Valley’s premier dealer of Marvin windows and doors, the Williams Lumber showroom in Rhinebeck offers homeowners the perfect opportunity to find inspiration and explore the options for their next project in person. Williams’ expert design team are always on-hand to guide customers through the process of selecting and ordering the right windows and doors for their home.