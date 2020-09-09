Rack It Up: Savagework’s Bike Rack

Outside the house, bicycles provide a liberating combination of socially distanced refreshmen, exercise, connection (to nature and other folks) and transportation. Inside the house, they’re awkward to work and live around, and, let’s face it, most bike storage racks are better suited for the garage.

The solution from Brooklyn-based Savageworks: the Washboard Bike Rack—versatile, handsome, and sturdy—will let you display your bike with as much love as you feel riding it. The walnut Washboard measures 10 x 12.25 x 4 inches and attaches to the wall via a small cleat hidden from view. Grooves and ridges carved along the top, reminiscent of an old-fashioned washboard, allow for quick and easy positioning and removal of your bike as well as an artful display.

“Centered on the idea that bikes are beautiful, I sought a form that would be a good companion to the simplicity of a bicycle,” says maker Scott Savage, a sustainability-minded architect who grew up in Utah with “hard work and the joy of making things” as family touchstones. “I tried to find a shape that was simple, functional, and interesting.”

Savage makes each Washboard Bike Rack himself, using hand tools and a CNC machine for the ridged parts; all of his materials are sourced locally in Brooklyn.

Although Savage once planned to become a Disney animator, he wound up studying architecture at Pratt Institute; having realized he preferred 3D design, he founded Savageworks in 2012, a year after graduation.

“At the time, I was really drawn to furniture and just had to make something,” he says. But what was meant to be a one-time-only experience turned into a business. “I told myself I just needed to get it out of my system, and then I’d be good, but instead, it’s just gotten worse! I’m constantly mulling over an idea for how to make something or how to approach a problem, so having a place to collect ideas is really helpful. Plus, it helps keep my mind less cluttered if I can get it out. It’s been slow going, but lots of fun.” Other creations include the Plug Table, a fanciful round side table available in maple or colorful polyester; and an oval baby crib.