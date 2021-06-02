The Empowered Homeowner Easy Ways to Make Your Home More Comfortable and Energy Efficient While Saving Money Presented by Central Hudson | Summer 2021 | SPONSORED

If you’re a homeowner, chances are you’ve spent plenty of time thinking about how to reduce your energy costs and consumption. In the Mid-Hudson Valley, Central Hudson is a leader in helping its customers reduce emissions in support of New York State’s ambitious climate goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Since 2009, its customers have saved nearly $76 million through its energy-efficiency programs and avoid more than 946 million pounds of greenhouse gas emissions each year. “Investing in energy efficiency is by far the most cost-effective way to save energy and reduce emissions,” says Charles A. Freni, President and CEO of Central Hudson. “These measures pay for themselves, and our programs allow customers to start saving right away.”

From easy do-it-yourself options to larger projects, there are many ways to save money while making your house more comfortable and energy efficient.

Lighting

Lighting is one of the easiest places to start saving energy. According to Central Hudson, upgrading just six incandescent light bulbs to LEDs can add up to $90 of yearly savings—and LEDs last 15 times longer. LEDs have also become much more affordable, and Central Hudson customers can take advantage of additional savings at local retailers with reduced pricing, courtesy of the energy company.

To further reduce your energy consumption, you can install dimmer switches on your LEDs, use motion sensors for outdoor lighting, and opt for solar fixtures with batteries that store energy from the sun to illuminate outdoor spaces.

Water

According to the EPA, the typical family wastes an average of 9,400 gallons of water annually from leaks—the same amount needed to wash more than 300 loads of laundry! Switching to just one newer, more efficient water-saving showerhead can help a family save up to 2,900 gallons of water a year. Central Hudson also offers reduced pricing for name brand water fixtures at local Home Depot locations.

Heating and Cooling

If your HVAC system is more than 15 years old, or if you’re just looking for more efficient options than your current system, consider:

Natural Gas

Converting from oil or propane to natural gas for heating can save money in the long-term, lower your carbon footprint, and according to the National Association of Home Builders, can even increase your home’s resale value by about four percent. Central Hudson offers rebates and incentives on energy-efficient natural gas appliances to homeowners and businesses making the switch.

Heat Pumps

Air- or ground-source heat pumps are cost-saving, energy-efficient alternatives to traditional furnaces and air conditioners. These two-in-one systems provide both heating and air-conditioning for year-round comfort. Central Hudson helps customers cover the upfront investment of installing a partial- or whole-home heat pump system with rebates and incentives that can easily add up to thousands of dollars, depending on the size and age of your home.

Solar Energy

If you’re looking for the benefits of solar without the installation costs, you can subscribe to a share of a local solar farm through Central Hudson’s Clean Energy Marketplace and save 10 percent on electricity supply costs annually.

To learn more about Central Hudson’s energy efficiency programs, rebates, incentives, and tips on saving energy, visit CentralHudson.com/incentives.