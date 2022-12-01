The Best Room Colors for Your Zodiac Sign Presented by Williams Lumber & Home Centers | Winter 2022 | SPONSORED

It’s time to forget the fads and throw caution to the prevailing design winds. When it comes to decorating your space, it’s the choices that speak to your distinct personality that are destined to make you feel the most at home. The next time you’re hemming and hawing over what color to paint a room, you might just find true enlightenment by turning inward and reflecting on your Zodiac sign and the elements—fire, earth, air, and water—that help define them.

“The paint colors you gravitate toward using in your own home are a reflection of your personality, so why not take a peek to see whether the stars are right about your color preference?” asks Kim Williams, SVP of Retail Operations at Williams Lumber and Home Centers, an authorized retailer of premium Benjamin Moore paints. With seven locations, including two design centers in Pleasant Valley and Rhinebeck, Williams has been the go-to for home improvement in the Hudson Valley since 1946. “At Williams, we have all types of customers with different styles and tastes—and astrological signs too!”

What does your place in the sky say about your personal color palette? Discover hues to nurture your nature with these Zodiac color palettes from Benjamin Moore.

Aries

March 19-April 19

A fire sign ruled by courageous Mars, Aries will love a palette that embraces both the passion and peacefulness of your personality. Fire Dance, a rich, roasted red with earthy orange undertones, represents your intensity, while Pleasant Pink, a muted yet comforting take on the hue, complements your effervescent grace. Thunder, a warm gray, gives a slight smolder that grounds your entire palette.

Taurus

April 20-May 20

As a Taurus, you long for a backdrop to indulge your senses in a mindful way. Rosemary, a springy sage green, satisfies your connection to nature, while Pristine, a delicate off-white with dusty rose undertones, calls to mind an appreciation of the finer things you love to surround yourself with. Crisp Khaki, a mid-toned beige with golden undertones, will keep your collected Earth sign energy grounded in your space.

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Gemini, you need a paint color palette that showcases your playful personality while offering an opportunity to nurture your lesser-seen mellow side. Sunburst, a saturated yellow packed with charm, and Grasshopper, a pastel tea green shade, are balanced by Hushed Hue, a muted neutral beige with a whisper of green. As a creative, effervescent air sign, this energetic-yet-grounded combo is sure to satisfy.

Cancer

June 22-July 22

As a Cancer, you’ll find fulfillment in a palette that sparks passion in your loyal, loving personality. A water sign, your soothing presence is reflected in the placid blue of Lakeside Cabin, while silvery jade green Crystalline unearths your bubbly playfulness. A light touch of Feather Gray mirrors your cool and collected nature.

Leo

July 23-August 22

If you’re born under Leo, you expect the best from yourself and others. A gilded palette will embody your fire sign’s roaring approach to life. Two gold-leaning hues—Blair Gold’s rich ochre and Abingdon Putty’s mid-toned beige with hints of green—offer the opportunity for a rich, layered look, while lush Caponata purple indulges your intensity and nods to your royal spirit.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Virgo, as an innate perfectionist you require a nuanced color palette that inspires peace within yourself. Rainy Afternoon, a deep moss green, and Fairview Taupe, a rustic walnut hue, reflect your earth sign’s moody undercurrents and connection to nature. Sea Froth, a pastel mauve, gives a lift to the palette that satisfies your structured spirit.

Libra

September 23-October 23

Libra, you thrive on balance so you’ll naturally be happiest in spaces that sing with harmony. Woodlawn Blue, a delicate pastel wash of the hue, and Lush, a mid-toned forest green, share a common undertone and provide the structure and clarity your air sign energy needs. Just Peachy, a romantic pink with a gray cast, will fulfill your soft spot for beauty for beauty’s sake.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

Scorpio, you’re a passionate, intuitive water sign whose personality often presents as mysterious, so it makes perfect sense that your palette should draw on a dark glamor. Pomegranate, a jewel-toned red that evokes ripe berries, and Galaxy, an inky violet, yield a dramatic impact that reflects your intensity. Sanctuary, a muted purple-gray, adds levity to the palette, illustrating your gentler side.

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

As a Saggitarius, you’re driven by your sense of wanderlust. Naturally, you need a palette that spirits you away. Hudson Bay, a classic navy blue, and the buttery yellow of Morning Light, recall the dawn sun and an endless sea that ignites your fire sign’s independence and zeal for life. Dreamy Cloud, a soft lilac that borders on gray, will encourage this relentless explorer to pause and take a breath.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Dependable Capricorn, you need a color palette as classic and adaptable as you. Versatile neutrals—Cumulus Cloud, a mid-toned taupe, and Calm, a soothing white with the barest hint of gray—reflect your earth sign’s steady personality, while the addition of timeless Hale Navy breathes a sense of drama and luxury into your space.

Aquarius

January 20–February 18

Wise Aquarius, you prefer to be surrounded by nature and are captivated by the water. Ocean Air, a light, soothing blue-green, signifies your independent style, while Majestic Blue, a rich turquoise, represents your vivacious personality and the cool energy of an air sign. Capri Coast, a glowing sandy peach, warms up and tempers this seafaring palette.

Pisces

February 19-March 18

Pisces, you deserve to live in a sanctuary inspired by your sensitive, empathetic nature. Seafoam, a cool white touched by a blue-green undertone, is reminiscent of your grace as a water sign. Stone Harbor, a dreamy lavender-gray, and Hint of Violet, a gentle lilac with a hint of gray, will help unlock your carefree and imaginative nature.