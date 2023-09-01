Hudson Valley Home Services Specialists Presented by Staff | Fall 2023 | SPONSORED

Homeowners know that the secret to enjoying their properties to the fullest is discovering the right team for every project. From new construction to renovations and the repairs and upgrades that matter most, here are seven home services companies that Hudson Valley residents rely on.

Landscaping & Lawn Care

Big Oscar Landscaping

(845) 430-1900, bigoscarlandscapinginc.com

Since 2017, our mission has always aligned with yours! Our specialties include hardscapes, such as sidewalks, retaining walls, stairs, or walkways, as well as full service landscaping and lawn care.

Home Energy Consultants

Energy Conservation Services

(845) 338-3864, ecsbetterhome.com

Discover unique qualities of your home with an Energy Audit. Assessment includes combustion analysis, pressure diagnostics to detect air leaks, air quality, insulation, ventilation, and a comprehensive report with recommendations. Use code CDFall2023 to receive 10% off services.

Electrical, Plumbing & HVAC

Hot Water Solutions, Inc.

Kingston, NY, (845) 331-8948, kingstonhws.com

Trusted provider of electrical, plumbing, and HVAC services for over 25 years. We specialize in heat pumps, one of the most effective ways to heat and cool your home. Our highly-trained technicians will ensure your project is done right, on time, and on budget. As Mitsubishi Diamond Contractors, we offer a 3 year labor and 12 year parts warranty on all systems.

Home Renovations

HPM Craftsmen

(845) 878-3004, hpmcraftsmen.com

Elevate your home with HPM Craftsmen, the exclusive choice for exceptional remodeling. Our expertise brings dreams to life, creating spaces that inspire and captivate. Your vision, our craftsmanship.

Home Inspection Services

Mountain Rest Home Inspections

New Paltz, NY, (845) 901-0888

Mountain Rest Home Inspections works exclusively for their clients health and safety. MRHI, provides an unbiased inspection, support, and guidance after the inspection. MRHI offers infrared scans of your home as a Certified Residential Thermographer.

High-Performance Enclosures

New Energy Works

1180 Commercial Drive, Farmington, NY, (585) 924-3860; newenergyworks.com

New Energy Works high-performance enclosure systems offer homeowners, builders, and architects an accessible option when building efficient and thoughtful new homes in upstate New York, they even call it HPEz (High Performance Made Easier™).

Wood Flooring

Pioneer Millworks

1180 Commercial Drive, Farmington, NY, (585) 924-3860; pioneermillworks.com

Pioneer Millworks reclaimed & sustainable wood flooring, siding, paneling, and decking have been a favorite option for homeowners and builders in upstate New York for over 30 years, manufactured right here in the U.S.A. in their employee-owned NY mill.