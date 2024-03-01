Hudson Valley Historic Home Services Guide Presented by Staff | Spring 2024 | SPONSORED

From stately stone homes to vernacular farmhouses, the architectural landscape of the Hudson Valley, Catskills, and Berkshires is defined by homes with history. Restoring these structures and bringing them up-to-date with contemporary aesthetics and energy-efficient systems takes considerable knowledge and care. Here is a list of local companies whose expertise in renovations is renowned.

HWS, Inc.

Heat Pumps, HVAC, Electrical & Plumbing

HWS has been one of the region’s most trusted providers of clean energy heat pump installations, HVAC, electrical, and plumbing services for over 26 years. As Mitsubishi Diamond Contractors, we offer a three-year labor and 12-year parts warranty on all systems. Our highly skilled technicians will ensure your project is done right, on time, and on budget.

Kingston, (845) 331-8948, Kingstonhws.com

Worth Preserving

Historic Rehabilitation Consulting

Award-winning preservationist Kate Wood partners with homeowners, design professionals, and trades to unlock the potential of historic properties, applying decades of hands-on experience in advocacy, strategic planning, and project management.

@worthpreserving, Worthpreserving.com

Pioneer Millworks

Wood Flooring

Pioneer Millworks’ reclaimed and sustainable wood flooring, siding, paneling, and decking have been a favorite option for homeowners and builders in upstate New York for over 30 years, and are manufactured right here in the USA in their employee-owned, New York mill.

1180 Commercial Drive, Farmington, (585) 924-3860

Pioneermillworks.com