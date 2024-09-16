HGTV Show “Small Town Potential” Finds Promise In Hudson Valley Homes

The home that Davina Thomasula is about to renovate has sadly seen better days, but she can already see that its best days may be yet to come. Thomasula looks past the yellowed paint, the hopelessly outdated kitchen, and sagging back porch to see all of the home’s potential.

It’s projects like this that make her day—and have led her to share her renovation transformations on the HGTV show, “Small Town Potential,” cohoted by her life partner, contractor Kristin Leitheuser. (New episodes air weekly on HGTV and the show is also available to stream on Max).

“The days are full, and I feel really lucky that I get to wake up every day and do what I love,” says Thomasula. “I never dreamed in a million years that I would be able to do that every day and make a living out of it.”

The real estate agent and designer not only loves what she does, but she’s also quite fond of the region where she and Leitheuser live. “Small Town Potential” focuses on homes in the Hudson Valley. The show, which launched last June, follows Thomasula, an agent with Sotheby’s Four Seasons, as she takes prospective clients to local listings and provides advice on which simple renovations can transform a so-so house into a dream home. That’s when the fun starts.